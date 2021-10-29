Lolo man unveils 700 pound pumpkin just in time for Halloween

LOLO — A man in Lolo is bringing holiday cheer to the neighborhood with his giant pumpkins!

When MTN's Katie Miller last caught up with Adam Wulf, he was just planting the seeds but now he's estimating his pumpkin came in at more than 700 pounds!

Wulf lives in Lolo with his wife and son, and for years -- every year -- the family's worked together to create something massive. It takes months of hard work.

"We started these seeds, we started with four plants on April 1st" said Wulf who spent time planting, fertilizing, and watching the pumpkin grow. "Couple hours every night, a lot of work to get it to this point."

Katie Miller/MTN News Adam Wulf

He has also been fielding questions. "Several of our neighbors have been asking all summer how the pumpkin's doing"

The giant 700-pound pumpkin made its maiden voyage from the garden to the garage earlier this month. “It picked right up nice and easy,” Wulf said.

It's become an area-wide event, “these guys across the way here checking it out,” Wulf said.

Neighbor and equipment operator Matthew Ewing started helping out last year. "It was a little more stressful, being the first year. I was afraid to drop it."

Katie Miller/MTN News

It's too heavy to lift by hand, so Ewing brings his tractor — and his kids

"I was kind of snickering when he called and said ‘hey, we're going to be moving a pumpkin again.’ I said ‘alright, let's do it’!" Ewing told MTN News.

Now -- after tying up, lifting, and carefully carrying it through the yard -- the pumpkin sits in Wulf's garage awaiting its unveiling.

"Halloween all the kids can run up and take pictures with it, so it's really a lot of fun. The whole neighborhood loves it,” Wulf said.

The Wulf family will carve it up this weekend for display.

