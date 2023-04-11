Lolo roads to close for water main work

LOLO – Some roads in Lolo will be closed to through traffic beginning on Wednesday, April 12, 2023.

Missoula County Public Works and HDR will be working on a water main line extension project that is expected to last until mid-May.

Road closures will take place from the intersection of U.S. Highway 93 and Lewis and Clark Drive, east to Farm Lane.

The roads will be closed to traffic, except for residents living along Lewis and Clark Drive.

Additionally, there will be limited access to the Post Office and private businesses from U.S. Highway 93.

A detour will be in place north of the closure from Tyler Drive to Lakeside Drive for access to Farm Lane.