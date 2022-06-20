Lolo School announces sale of current campus

LOLO - The Lolo School District has announced the sale of its current campus.

According to the District, the $4.1 million sale of the approximately 30-acre property on US Highway 93 closed on June 15.

The school will begin to lease the property until it moves into the new building that is being built on Farm Lane.

The target completion date for the new school is September of 2023.

A notice on the Lolo School District website states that a plan for the property has to been developed, "but will likely begin to develop one now that the sale is complete."

The purchasing company has been identified as MCG Vines, LLC, is a subsidiary of a larger company with development experience, according to the posting.

