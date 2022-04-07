Ground officially broken on new $26M Lolo School

LOLO - The Lolo School District officially broke ground on their new school on Wednesday.

District officials and future students met at the site of the new school along Farm Lane to take golden shovels to the dirt.

The $26 million project is expected to open in the fall of next year.

courtesy image The new $26 million Lolo School is expected to open in the fall of 2023.

It took three tries for the bond to pass in Lolo, and the rising price of construction materials has the project over budget by $4 million.

The new building looks to the future growth of Lolo and will be able to support more than 700 students while also leaving room for future expansion.

Currently, the school splits its workers across six buildings along US Highway 93.

MTN News file The current Lolo School splits its workers across six buildings along US Highway 93.

The new facility will merge resources and reduce operating costs, according to district officials.

Cassidy Preciado and her son Rowan will be some of the first people in the new school.

Rowan will be a third grade student and Cassidy serves lunch.

James Dobson/MTN News The Lolo School District officially broke ground on their new school on April 6, 2022.

She said having new facilities will help Lolo keep up with surrounding school districts.

“I went to Lolo School when I was a kid and now, I work at Lolo School. But it’s exciting to have a new updated facility,” Cassidy said.

“Obviously, the kids deserve newer nicer things. You see some of the newer schools and Lolo is left out sometimes. We’re really excited the community came together and made this all happen,” she concluded.

The neighboring Florence-Carlton School District is continuing its efforts on building a new school after voters there also approved a school bond request.