Lolo school supply drive looking for donations

LOLO — It's that time of year again school supply shopping, and as students prepared to throw on their backpacks and head into the new school year, Korrie Butler -- a Lolo community member and mom -- is spearheading a supply drive for kids in the community.

Korrie partnered with Lolo Community Center to put this supply drive on and as a mom herself, she understands how expensive supplies can get.

“Yeah we have a super high percentage of low income, which is normally free and reduced lunches, and so I just know there's a lot of people out there that you know can't afford this kind of stuff and so it's easy to, you know, grab a couple extra notebooks or something when you're out there shopping,” Butler said.

The supply drive runs through Aug. 20 and people can donate a variety of supplies but organizers are asking that the supplies be new.

“Anything back to school, you know, pens, pencils, folders, binders, even up to Lysol wipes because I know the schools are requesting those, obviously this year,” said Butler.

For those who need the supplies, just give Korrie a call. She also plans to give the supplies to the school for teachers to hand out to students. Don't forget - there are multiple ways you can donate.

“Harvest Foods drop off box behind the express lane and then they can always call me,” said Butler.

Korrie said there is another opportunity to donate on Sunday at the Lolo Community Center’s Bingo game from 12 p.m. until 3 p.m. You can contact Korrie at (406) 240-6364 for additional information.