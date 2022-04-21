Longtime used book sale returns to Missoula

MISSOULA - Following a two-year hiatus, Missoula’s annual used book sale is back beginning Thursday morning.

The Missoula tradition began over 60 years ago. It was the American Association of University Women (AAUW), that originated the sales.

That same group continues organizing the event today.

To sort and stack over 10,000 books takes planning from a handful of groups.

This year, AAUW has partnered with Phi Delta Kappa and the Western Montana Retired Educators Association.

Proceeds from the sale benefit educational programs and scholarships.

Anticipating a large turnout due to two years of canceled sales, organizers also anticipate a huge jump in fundraising.

As for the books, they’ll have just about everything — from Montana-themed books to war history to children's stories.

Co-chairman of the sale Nancy Zadra highlighted the quality of the books and the quality of the work behind the scenes.

“About four months in advance, our committee meets and gets together, and our committee is just wonderful,” said Zadra.

“You can really count on each other. So, it makes for a very good sense of friendship. It's a marvelous project," Zadra continued.

The sale begins at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Orchard Homes Country Life Club House which is located at 2537 South 3rd Street West in Missoula.

Pricing of the books follows a “ruler system.” Once you’ve selected your books, helpers will measure the height of the books in a stack; one inch of books equals $2.

The sale runs through Sunday, April 24.