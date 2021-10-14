Maclay Bridge to close for repairs

MISSOULA — A traffic alert for people who travel in the Target Range and Blue Mountain areas in Missoula County.

The Maclay Bridge will be closed for repairs as county road crews repair the asphalt surfacing at the west end of the bridge starting at 8 a.m. on Monday.

If all goes as planned, Public Works will reopen Maclay Bridge for full access at 5 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22.

MTN News file Maclay Bridge in Missoula

Advance notice closure signs will be in place at the intersection of North Avenue and Edward Court and at River Pines Road and Blue Mountain Road.

Closure signs and barricades will be in place at each end of the bridge.

Drivers will need to use US Highway 93 or Kona Ranch Road to access the Blue Mountain and Big Flat areas.