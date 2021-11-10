Man dies after being hit by vehicles in Missoula

MISSOULA — A 60-year-old man died on Tuesday evening after being hit by two vehicles while crossing a busy Missoula Road.

Missoula Police Department spokeswoman Lydia Arnold says the man was crossing Russell Street near the Wells Fargo Bank shortly before 6 p.m. when he was hit. Arnold says one vehicle swerved to avoid hitting the man. However, two other vehicles ended up striking him.

The man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

Arnold says the drivers of the vehicles involved are cooperating with the investigation. Neither alcohol nor drugs appear to be factors for the drivers involved. No further information is being released at this time.