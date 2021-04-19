Man dies after being injured in crash near Missoula

MISSOULA — The Montana Highway Patrol (MHP) reports that a person who was hurt in an April 13 crash on Interstate 90 near Clinton has passed away.

According to an MHP report, the man died after being treated for injuries at the hospital.

The report says one car was heading westbound in an eastbound lane and collided with another vehicle heading eastbound in the eastbound passing lane.

The second vehicle went off the road and rolled multiple times. Everyone in that vehicle was taken to the hospital with injuries.

One passenger was not wearing a seatbelt, according to MHP, and was ejected from the vehicle. MHP said he died from injuries sustained in the crash on Friday.

The accident happened in the eastbound lanes of I-90 near mile marker 126 shortly after 10:30 p.m. on Tuesday.