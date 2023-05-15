Watch Now
Man dies, young child injured in one-vehicle crash near Missoula

Coal Mine Road Missoula Fatal Accident Map
A man died and a child was injured in a crash that happened on Coal Mine Road in Missoula on May 14, 2023.
Posted at 11:31 AM, May 15, 2023
MISSOULA - A man died and a young child was injured in a one-vehicle accident that happened on Sunday night in Missoula.

The Montana Highway Patrol reports the crash happened shortly before 10:15 p.m. on Coal Mine Road.

A 49-year-old man from Missoula was driving north on Coal Mine Road when he missed a curve and the Jeep Grand Cherokee crashed and rolled over.

MHP reports the victim was ejected from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at a local hospital.

It's not known if the 7-year-old child — who is from Missoula — was ejected from the Jeep, according to MHP.

Neither person was wearing a seatbelt and speed is believed to have played a role in the accident, which remains under investigation.

