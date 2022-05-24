Man last seen in Frenchtown area reported missing

MISSOULA — The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating 44-year-old John Crepeau, last seen on Monday in the Frenchtown area.

MCSO said Crepeau has dark brown hair and currently has a mustache; he is 5 feet, 10 inches tall, 170 pounds, and has known health conditions.

Crepeau is believed to be traveling on a blue 2009 Buell Ulysses cross-tour type motorcycle, license plate number 4B0982.

According to MCSO, Crepeau frequents the Alberton, Petty Creek, and Roman Creek areas but is familiar with most remote areas of Missoula and Mineral Counties.

He was last seen wearing hiking boots, green or tan Carhartt pants, a black and grey motorcycle jacket, a black motorcycle helmet, and a green or tan military-style backpack.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately, or call 406-258-4810 and request Deputy Diemer.