MISSOULA - A pedestrian who was hit by a vehicle in Missoula earlier this month has passed away at a local hospital.

The man who was 60-year old was hit by a vehicle in the area of Russell Street and South 2nd Street West at around 9:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.

He was taken to an area hospital where he recently passed away.

Missoula Police Department spokesman Detective Sgt. Eddie McLean says an investigation into the incident is continuing.