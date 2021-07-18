Man reported missing found on Missoula trail Saturday

MISSOULA — Missoula County Search and Rescue responded to reports of a 78-year-old man missing after recreating in the Rattlesnake Trailhead area Saturday night.

According to a Missoula County Sheriff's Office Facebook post, the man was bicycling and hiking in the area but got turned around. Dispatch confirmed an approximate location and rescuers responded on foot and with ATVs at 8:30 p.m. Rescuers located the man around midnight on the trail.

Authorities remind recreators to be safe; "when out and about have a plan and let someone know where you're going and when you expect to be home," according to the post.