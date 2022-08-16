Man walks away from Missoula Pre-Release Center

MISSOULA - Authorities report a man walked away from the Missoula Pre-Release Center on Monday.

Corwin Way, 21, was last seen at approximately 3 p.m. when he signed out for work.

Way is described as a white male with a medium build.

He is 5'11" tall, weighs approximately 175 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

Way has scars as well as tattoos on his right arm, right hand and left shoulder.

He has a felony conviction out of Flathead County and is serving a five-year sentence for burglary.

Anyone with information about Way is asked to contact local law enforcement.

A warrant for Felony Escape has been issued for Way's arrest.