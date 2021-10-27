Man who died following Missoula police pursuit identified

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of the man who died following a weekend police pursuit in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff T.J. McDermott says 33-year-old man Jade Champagne of East Helena died following a pursuit that ended when the man’s car went into a pond near Target Range School.

"Our deepest condolences go out to his family and friends during this difficult time," Sheriff McDermott said in a statement.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is continuing to investigate the incident.