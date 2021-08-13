Man who died in fatal Missoula officer-involved shooting identified

MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of the man who died in a Thursday morning officer-involved shooting in Missoula.

Missoula County Sheriff TJ McDermott had identified the man who died as 21-year-old Brendon T. Galbreath of Missoula.

Galbreath died following a police pursuit involving the Missoula Police Department that ended on Stephens Avenue near Beckwith Street where the suspect fired a handgun.

A police officer returned fire from his departmental handgun. Officers on the scene provided medical aid and called for EMS.

Galbreath was taken to St. Patrick Hospital where he later passed away.

The Missoula police officer that fired their weapon is reported to have three years of law enforcement experience, but the press release did not elaborate further.

Missoula Police Chief Jaeson White requested that DCI investigate the fatal shooting.