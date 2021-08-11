Marshall Mountain to reopen to the public

MISSOULA — Marshall Mountain is set to reopen to the public on Thursday weeks after weeks of conflicts over ownership.

But now, the City of Missoula has leased the property at the base of the former ski area from the current owners for the next 18 months or two years.

That means the public can visit the area to hike, bike, picnic, or just enjoy the outdoors. Officials plan to use the lease period to develop strategies on how to later purchase Marshall Mountain for city use.

In honor of the popular recreation area reopening, a community celebration and open house are set for Sept. 12.

Missoula Parks and Recreation asks people to keep the following rules in mind at Marshall Mountain Park:

You are recreating on private property; respect property owners and neighbors.

Day use only—no overnight camping or parking.

Dogs are not permitted at this time*.

Watch for trail use and type—some trails are one-way, bikes only. Others are shared-use.

Stay on trails, recreate safely.

Click here for more information about Marshall Mountain Park.

*Due to the anticipated high volume of recreational use and the design of the existing trail system, dogs are not allowed on-site during the lease period. Based on community feedback during the upcoming public planning process, dogs may or may not be permitted later. For now, please enjoy recreating with your pet on the hundreds of miles of shared-use, dog-accessible trails elsewhere within the Missoula Valley.

