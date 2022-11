MISSOULA - Another phase of the infrastructure changes taking place as part of the Mullan BUILD project has been completed.

The Mary Jane Boulevard and Mullan Road roundabout connection is now fully open to traffic.

Project managers say this "is a large milestone for the project" as the roundabout and access to Mary Jane Boulevard are fully open to traffic.

Additional information about the Mullan BUILD project can be found at https://www.mullanbuild.com/.