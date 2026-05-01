MISSOULA — May 1 is May Day, and across the state, country and world, people are protesting for workers' rights.

In Missoula, a rally was held at the University of Montana, along with other events around town.

"The May Day Rally is in solidarity of May Day Strong, which is a national movement to protect workers over billionaires," said Scout Jenkins, a University of Montana student and president of the university chapter of Missoula Resists. "We have speakers talking about attacks on higher education, about wages and equal pay."

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May Day rally held at University of Montana

Students and Missoula community members gathered in front of University Hall.

There were signs, live music, speakers and tables from local organizations.

The rally was organized by multiple student and community groups, including the Missoula Resists UM student group, Stand Up Fight Back and the UM Graduate Employee Union.

The rally was one of several May Day events held in Missoula on Friday.

"This is my first time doing something like this, and I think it's really awesome," Jenkins said. "It's important for people to know that it's not hard to get involved in resistance and in events like this, and it can be really intimidating, but people are welcoming. I was really nervous, but I feel really happy, and everyone has a place in movements like this."