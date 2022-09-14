MCPS again cancels outdoor events, moves practice indoors due to air quality

MISSOULA - Missoula's continued poor air quality has once again prompted Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) to call off official outdoor competitions on Wednesday.
Additionally, practices have been moved indoors where space is available.
Missoula’s air quality continues to be in the “Unhealthy” category due to wildfire smoke, although it was "moderate” in Seeley Lake.
"Whenever air quality reaches “Unhealthy” levels, MCPS moves all outdoor activities, including recess, to appropriate indoor spaces," a letter sent by parents and students reads.
Read the full letter below:
MCPS families:
Missoula’s air quality continues to be in the “Unhealthy” category due to high levels of particulate matter from wildfires in the surrounding area. It is currently “Moderate” in Seeley Lake.
MCPS continues to closely monitor the Montana Department of Environmental Quality’s air quality updates. Whenever air quality reaches “Unhealthy” levels, MCPS moves all outdoor activities, including recess, to appropriate indoor spaces.
Official outdoor competitions scheduled in Missoula for today (Wednesday, Sept. 14) have been canceled. Practices have been moved indoors where space is available. If you have questions or would like more details about your student’s outdoor sport or activity, please contact your student’s coach or activity leader.
MCPS will continue to monitor Missoula air quality and provide further information and updates to students and families as needed.
Visit the MCPS Health Services webpage for more information about MCPS Air Quality Protocols. For more information about local air quality and current conditions, visit the Missoula City-County Health Department Air Quality Division webpage.
Poor air quality as well as circulating illnesses can worsen health symptoms. For more information about COVID-19 or to schedule a rapid COVID-19 antigen test with MCPS, please visit the MCPS Coronavirus Information webpage or call (406) 240-4721. Testing is available Mondays through Fridays from 9 A.M. - 4 P.M. by appointment.
Thank you,
Missoula County Public Schools