MCPS again cancels outdoor events, moves practice indoors due to air quality

MISSOULA - Missoula's continued poor air quality has once again prompted Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) to call off official outdoor competitions on Wednesday.

Additionally, practices have been moved indoors where space is available.

Missoula’s air quality continues to be in the “Unhealthy” category due to wildfire smoke, although it was "moderate” in Seeley Lake.

"Whenever air quality reaches “Unhealthy” levels, MCPS moves all outdoor activities, including recess, to appropriate indoor spaces," a letter sent by parents and students reads.

Read the full letter below: