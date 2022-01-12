MCPS, Target Range cancel Wednesday classes due to icy roads

MISSOULA — Many students in Missoula will be getting an unexpected day off on Wednesday.

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) has called off class after initially announcing a two-hour delay.

MCPS states in an email that Beach Transportation informed the District that busses were not able to run their normal routes due to icy road conditions.

"The safety of students and staff is our primary concern.," the email reads.

Seeley-Swan High School and The Lifelong Learning Center will remain open on Wednesday.

Target Range School also has called off Wednesday's classes.

Superintendent Heather Davis Schmidt said in an email to MTN News the decision was made "due to unsafe road conditions."

Any questions can be directed to the Target Range School District office at (406) 549-9239.

Missoula Catholic Schools has now announced that St. Joseph School and the Early Childhood Program are closed "due to hazardous road conditions."

Alberton, Clinton and Frenchtown schools have also decided to cancel classes on Wednesday.