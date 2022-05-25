MCPS explains school safety measures

MISSOULA — As the nation reels from yet another school shooting, Missoula County Public Schools wants you to know how they're keeping your kids safe.

"Throughout the week our staff is going home and they're both physically and emotionally drained because they're trying to hold things together for kids," said Superintendent Rob Watson.

He said at times like these, student safety is at the forefront of the school district's mind.

"It's hard. It's just really hard to not personalize this, and I totally understand where parents are coming from because you want your kids safe in a school setting. And I want my kids safe as well."

On Wednesday, MCPS sent a note to parents offering resources.

"We have to give grace to our teachers, we also have to give grace to our parents, because as parents we were never trained on how to deal with this sort of thing, and how to talk with kids about it. The most important advice I learned a long time ago was just listen to your kids."

Watson says there are emergency protocols in place, like drills, and safety measures were recently updated after voters approved a 2015 bond.

"We updated all of our locks to magnetic locks so we could perform lockdowns much more efficiently from a central location if needed."

Watson says each school has one secure entrance, there are six school resource officers available, and there is a threat assessment process in place if a student exhibits concerning behavior.

"I think all of that helps with school safety. I don't really know what the answer is, though. I mean, I get the feeling that we're at a place in our country where we don't really have an answer for school safety, and that's the frustrating part."

Watson said the school district is also always open to feedback on safety measures from parents.