MCPS issues reminder due to recent mountain lion activity

MISSOULA - State wildlife officials are looking into reports of the mountain line activity in the Missoula area.

Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) has received reports of mountain lion activity in the Tom Green and Marshall Creek neighborhoods.

A social media post from Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) further notes people should be aware of the recent activity that is primarily taking place in the wildlife-urban interface area.

Mountain lions are relatively common in western Montana, and it is not unusual to come across signs of mountain lion activity this time of year, MCPS notes.

People should be on the lookout for wildlife activity in neighborhoods and MCPS advises young students should be accompanied to and from bus stops or school whenever possible.

Updated information about bears and other wildlife -- and reports can be made -- on the http://missoulabears.org/ website.

Anyone who sees a bear or mountain lion in the area of a bus stop or a school is being asked to make a report in the school so the information can be passed on to FWP.