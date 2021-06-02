MCPS offering summer help for elementary, middle school students

MISSOULA — A select group of Missoula County Public School elementary and middle school students has a unique opportunity to make up for lost classroom time this summer.

The hours lost have led to reduced proficiency in English, language arts, and math for some younger students.

The MCPS School Board approved a two-week summer school at all elementary and middle schools beginning Monday, June 14. Each school sent invitations to those students they felt needed the most help, and they say most parents were eager to get their kids the help they need.

“The people that we’ve contacted that we wanted to reach out to their children to help them reach proficiency and move them along the spectrum a little bit, they seemed pretty positive," said MCPS Assistant Superintendent Russ Lodge. "I think each building will be pretty busy with the kids we’ve invited to come.”

Lodge says they are aiming for a ten-to-one teacher ratio in the hopes of giving each student more opportunities to get help when necessary.