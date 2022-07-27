MCPS reporting mountain lion activity in Missoula

MISSOULA - Mountain lion activity is being reported in Missoula.

Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) has notified families and staff that some signs of recent mountain lion activity have been noted near the MCPS Agricultural Center off of South Avenue West.

"This means mountain lions are active in the same areas where people may be walking, biking, and enjoying the outdoors," an email states.

People are being cautioned to be on the lookout for possible mountain lion activity in their neighborhoods.

Updated information about local wildlife activity can be found at missoulabears.org website.

MCPS also advises anyone who sees a mountain lion — or signs of recent mountain lion activity — to report it to missoulabears.org.