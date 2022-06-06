MCPS students mark graduation

MISSOULA — The 2022 class of Missoula County Public Schools students walked the stage at graduation over the weekend.

Friends and family gathered at Washington-Grizzly Stadium to celebrate this year’s graduating class from Big Sky High School, Hellgate High School, and here, Sentinel High School.

Some of the graduates — proudly wearing their purple caps and gowns — sat on Montana’s storied football field.

They eventually received their diplomas, shifted their tassels, tossed their caps, and probably took a big "gulp" as they started their new adventure.

Graduates were also celebrated in other places, including Kalispell and Seeley Lake.