MCPS students mark graduation

The 2022 class of Missoula County Public Schools students walked the stage at graduation over the weekend.
Posted at 7:52 AM, Jun 06, 2022
Friends and family gathered at Washington-Grizzly Stadium to celebrate this year’s graduating class from Big Sky High School, Hellgate High School, and here, Sentinel High School.

Some of the graduates — proudly wearing their purple caps and gowns — sat on Montana’s storied football field.

They eventually received their diplomas, shifted their tassels, tossed their caps, and probably took a big "gulp" as they started their new adventure.

Graduates were also celebrated in other places, including Kalispell and Seeley Lake.

