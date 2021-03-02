MCPS superintendent explains school schedule changes

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public School (MCPS) officials have released the final schedule for the remainder of the school year, which includes four five-day in-person weeks for high school students.

MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson shared the schedule changes Monday with the first of the five-day weeks beginning the week of March 29. Since Phase Two begin in early February, Mondays have been used for remote learning and allowing for classrooms and gathering locations to be cleaned and disinfected.

Some students and staff were against the move to five-days, but Watson says there was a lot that went into the decision including balancing where high school COVID cases are coming from -- which are often during extra-curricular activities -- and making sure students are getting as much instruction as possible.

"Especially as we end the school year and we start thinking about these high school courses wrapping up, it was important for us to add more instructional days when we could,” Watson explained. “There is no perfect solution but it’s a balance in trying to maintain our COVID protocols but also add a few more instructional days before the end of the school year."

The K-8 schedule for the rest of the year includes several more five-day in person learning weeks, which will begin after Spring Break.

