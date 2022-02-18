MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson leaving post

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Dr. Rob Watson has announced he will be leaving his position at the end of June.

A letter was sent out to parents of MCPS students on Friday morning.

“My time with MCPS, including my former time as a principal, has been some of the most rewarding of my 29 years in public education. I will leave with many happy memories and proud to have served with each of you," Watson states.

'While I have learned many important lessons during this pandemic, my most treasured memory will be how we all worked together to keep our kids learning. I have witnessed an incredible amount of empathy, compassion and grace," Watson continued.

Watson is leaving to become the new executive director of the School Administrators of Montana which represents more than 1,000 active members and has a 50-year history of advocating for public education in Montana.

The MCPS Board of Trustees will discuss the succession plan for the superintendent position at their next meeting on Feb. 22.

Read the full letter to parents below: