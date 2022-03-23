Watch
Meals available for Missoula students during spring break

Posted at 12:36 PM, Mar 23, 2022
MISSOULA - Many schools are out on spring break and the Missoula Food Bank is going to students and their families to help make sure they have healthy meals to eat while class is not in session.

The mobile meal bus will be making daily stops at five locations around Missoula with "Grab and Go" meals will include breakfast and lunch.

The stops will be at the Linda Vista Apartments between 10:30 and 10:45, the UM Sission Apartments starting at 11 a.m., and the Creekside Apartments at 11:30. The meal bus next heads to the Travois Village Mobile Home Park at noon followed by the Futura Mobile Home Park at 12:35.

Meals are also available through Friday at EmPower Place, located at Missoula Food Bank & Community Center.

