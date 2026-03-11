Meals on Wheels volunteers keep delivering despite rising gas prices in Missoula County

MISSOULA COUNTY — Rising gas prices are putting pressure on Missoula Aging Services' Meals on Wheels program, but volunteers say their commitment to homebound neighbors isn't going anywhere.

Every week, the program delivers meals to around 2,000 people across Missoula County. More than 100 volunteers hit the road five days a week, using their own vehicles and paying for their own gas — though a mileage reimbursement program is available.

Dean Thompson, the nutrition coordinator for Missoula Aging Services, said the program is essential for people who have no other way to get a meal.

"Meals on Wheels is critical because of the people who oftentimes are homebound and they have no other options other than to have a meal delivered to them and have the contact with volunteers during the day. It's just crucial," Thompson said.

He said rising fuel costs haven't shaken the resolve of the program's volunteers.

"When we've had gas prices high before, not one volunteer said I can't do this anymore because of the gas prices. They're so committed that that's just another thing that they build into the giving they offer us," Thompson said.

KPAX anchor Jill Valley joined volunteer Greg Superneau on his delivery route, where he logs around 200 miles a week covering rural areas of the county.

"It'll take a little bit more money, but it's worth it," he said.

For Superneau, the work goes beyond dropping off a hot meal.

"Being the rural route, some of these folks, we're probably the only people they see in a week. A check-in on them is also a vital part of it," said Superneau.

The annual March for Meals fundraiser and awareness program is currently underway, helping Missoula Aging Services provide food and fellowship to neighbors in need.

You can find more information on Meals on Wheels here.