Meet Frenchtown's resident firefighters

FRENCHTOWN - There are five residents who are key players in the Frenchtown Rural Fire District (FRFD), responding to all types of calls in and out of the classroom.

“Residents will go through and have all of the training they need to be able to operate one of these as long as they're pushing themselves through,” explained FRFD firefighter explained Scott Ostrander.

Future first responders push themselves through a two-to-three year long program, coming out with an associate’s degree from Helena College — and all the skills needed for success in the career of saving lives.

“We're really just looking to find the right people and help them grow," said Ostrander.

“I've wanted to be a firefighter since I was like 12,” said FRFD resident firefighter Mckenna Mozingo who is six months into the program.

“Definitely a lot of adrenaline," said Mozingo. "I can handle things for the most part pretty well. It's definitely stressful at times though, because I mean, you're under pressure and you have to perform as best as you can.”

“The experience you're gonna get hands-on with this department is unlike anything else," said Ostrander. "You're going to be able to be molded and understand what to do on a scene whether it's a medical call or a fire or a wildland fire or it's public assistance. This program is meant to kind of help grow you and help you mold into yourself.”

Future first responders come from all over the state and with no experience needed, the program sets these first responders up for success.

“Eventually, I want them to look back and be able to say this place gave them the foundation for the career and for the success that they're going to have in their life,” said Ostrander.