MISSOULA — The 22nd annual Big Sky Documentary Film Festival is underway in Missoula.
Two filmmakers of one of the selections — the documentary film “Tiwahe” — which will have its world premiere at the festival under the Made in Montana category stopped by Montana This Morning.
Joshua Benson and James Suter joined us to give us a preview of the film that's being screened at 2:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Zootown Arts Community Center.
Watch the full interview below:
MTN Interview: Meet the filmmakers: Big Sky Documentary Film Festival returns to Missoula
