Memorial service held for Missoula Mayor John Engen

MISSOULA - The lives and times of Missoula's longest-serving mayor were remembered on Saturday morning.

John Engen passed away on Monday from pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.

The celebration of life for Mayor Engen took place in Ogren Park at Allegiance Field and was open to the public.

Watch the full memorial service below:

FULL VIDEO: Memorial Service for Missoula Mayor John Engen

Speakers for the service will be U.S. Sen. Jon Tester; former Montana Governor Steve Bullock; former Missoula Mayor Mike Kadas; former U.S. Congressman Pat Williams; Carol Williams, former Montana legislator and the first woman to serve as Majority Leader in the Montana Senate; Susan Hay Patrick, CEO of United Way of Missoula County; and Mike Bellusci, Mayor Engen’s close friend of many years.

Dennis Bragg/MTN News

Click here to view the program for Mayor John Engen's memorial service.