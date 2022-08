MISSOULA - City officials are holding a news conference to discuss the passing of Missoula Mayor John Engen.

Engen, who had been receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer, passed away on Monday morning at the age of 57.

Engen was first elected as mayor in 2005 and was serving his fifth term in office.

He was Missoula's 50th and longest-serving mayor.