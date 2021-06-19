MEPA issued for 46-year-old Missoula woman

MISSOULA — A Missing/Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a 46-year-old Missoula woman who was last seen three weeks ago.

Angela Dawn Strumpfer was last seen in Missoula on June 7th, according to the Montana Department of Justice. She does not have her required medication so there is concern for her safety and well-being.

Angela does not have a vehicle and authorities believe she could be on foot. Officials report it's possible she has dyed her hair.

Angela is white with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is 6'2" and weighs around 350 pounds.

If you have any information about her whereabouts, you're asked to call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or 911.