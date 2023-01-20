MEPA issued for Missoula man Bruce Bardo

MISSOULA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula police department for Bruce Bardo.

Bardo has not been seen since Thursday, January 12th.

Bardo is a 71-year-old white male, he is 5'11", and weighs 150 lbs.

Bardo lives a transient lifestyle and is recovering from a motor vehicle accident.

During his last contact with people familiar with him, he expressed that he “wasn’t feeling well" and left his walker and possessions at a local business he frequents.

Due to his injuries, and weather conditions, there is a concern for his safety.

If you have any information please contact Missoula PD at 406-552-6300 or call 911.