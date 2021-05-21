Milestone reached in Higgins Avenue Bridge replacement

MISSOULA — A milestone is about to be marked as the replacement of a downtown Missoula bridge continues.

Construction on the west side of the Higgins Avenue Bridge has finished and traffic will be swapped to the newly finished side of the span over the weekend.

Eric Gaylord/MTN News

State transportation officials note that once the traffic is moved over, the new shared-use walkway will be open to pedestrians and cyclists.

Pedestrian detours will remain in place at 4th and Front streets while the east side of the bridge is taken down.

Eric Gaylord/MTN News

Work at the intersection of 3rd Street and Higgins Avenue is also wrapping up with 3rd Street expected to reopen to traffic by mid-week.

The Montana Department of Transportation is hosting ZOOM meetings on the first Wednesday of the month at 12 p.m. Registration is not required to attend the meetings.

Eric Gaylord/MTN News

Join Zoom Meeting

https://mt-gov.zoom.us/j/96074441475?pwd=bXRxbi9qa2RFR1EvOTlyTFRtTmRIZz09

Meeting ID: 960 7444 1475

Password: Higgins

Dial by Telephone: +1 646 558 8658 or +1 406 444 9999

Meeting ID: 960 7444 1475

Password: 1143298

https://mt-gov.zoom.us/u/acP3jzls8Q

Text updates are available by texting HIGGINS to 41411.

More information on the project can also be found on the MDT’s project website.

Eric Gaylord/MTN News

Weekly project updates will continue to be provided every Friday throughout construction.

A hotline at (406) 207-4484 is also available for questions about the project.