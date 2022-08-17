Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory issued for 45-year-old Missoula woman

MISSOULA - A Missing and Endangered Persons Advisory (MEPA) has been issued for a woman who has been reported missing.

The Missoula Police Department requested the advisory be issued for 45-year-old Candice Ritzie.

Candice is a black female who is 6' tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes.

Candice was last seen wearing shorts and a brown and white t-shirt. She sometimes wears glasses.

The advisory notes Candice has schizophrenia and another depressive disorder and does not have her medication.

There is concern for her safety and welfare.

Anyone with information about Candice Ritzie is asked to call the Missoula Police Department at (406) 552-6300 or dial 9-1-1.