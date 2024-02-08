Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for 15-year-old Missoula girl

MISSOULA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a teenager who has been reported missing in Missoula.

The Missoula Police Department is continuing to look for 15-year-old Triniti Daniel who has not been seen since she was dropped off at school on January 26, 2024.

The MEPA states that there is "concern for her safety due to recent social media messages discovered during investigation."

Montana Department of Justice

Triniti is 5'6" tall and weighs 220 pounds. She has blue eyes and red hair.

Triniti was last seen wearing a beanie, black pants and a black shirt. At the time, she also had a black backpack and a red blanket.

Anyone with information about Triniti Daniel is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or dial 911.