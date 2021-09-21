Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for 58-year old Missoula woman

GREAT FALLS — The Montana Department of Justice has issued a Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Penny Elizabeth Bridgeman, at the request of the Missoula Police Department.

Penny, 58 years old, has been missing since August 24. The advisory says that Penny suffers from an intellectual disability that has her functioning at a rate similar to a 12-year-old.

Her cell phone pinged on Tuesday in Butte at around 11:30 a.m. but attempts to locate her have not been successful. There is no known direction of travel or description of what she was last seen wearing.

Penny is 4'11" tall, weighs 115 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information on Penny is asked to contact the Missoula Police at (406) 552-6300, or call 911.