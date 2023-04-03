Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for Brian Bruce Hower in Missoula

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for a man who has been reported missing.

The Missoula Police Department is looking for 61-year-old Brian Bruce Hower.

Brian has schizophrenia and is currently without his medication.

Brian is a white male who is 6' tall and weighs 197 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a camouflage jacket on Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 7 a.m. in Missoula.

The advisory notes Brian may be lost or disoriented.

Anyone with information about Brian is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.

