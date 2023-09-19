Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued for woman last seen in Missoula

MISSOULA — A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for 38-year-old Sabrina Maria Burns on behalf of the Missoula Police Department.

Sabrina, 38, is a white woman who is 5'7" tall and weighs 200 pounds. She has blue eyes and brown hair.

Sabrina requires medication for mental health with the advisory stating that she is currently off her medication and may become confused or lost.

Sabrina was last seen near downtown Missoula at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19, 2023. She was last seen wearing a gray or black t-shirt and black leggings with pink sandals.

Sabrina has access to a tan Ford F-150 pickup with Washington plates: C66578S and may be headed to Colorado.

Anyone with information regarding Sabrina’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.

