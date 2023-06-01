Missing Endangered Person Advisory issued in Missoula for Robert Walter Burt

A Missing Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf of the Missoula Police Department for Robert Walter Burt.

Robert is described as a 68-year-old white male who is 5' 10" tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes.

Robert was last seen on foot at 1500 Harrison Street in Missoula on May 31, 2023, wearing a red and yellow striped long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans and brown shoes.

Robert recently had hip surgery and is scheduled for additional care for a brain bleed and may be disoriented.

Anyone with information about Robert Burt is asked to contact the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.