Missoula Aging Services issues COVID-19 vaccine scam warning

MISSOULA — Missoula Aging Services is issuing a warning about a COVID-19 vaccine scam that has been making the rounds.

The agency reports the new email scam asks people to complete a survey. They offer a free reward but ask people to pay a nominal fee “to cover shipping”.

Survey scams like this are a creative way to steal your identity or money and many survey scams offer a reward and give you a limited time to respond if you want to take the survey, a news release notes. People should not give out sensitive information.

The only COVID-19 vaccine survey being conducted involves a request for all vaccine recipients to enroll in the CDC V-Safe program as a post-vaccine monitoring mechanism.

Those who have responded to other vaccine survey emails should contact the Montana Senior Medicare Patrol at 800-551-3191.