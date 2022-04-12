Missoula Aging Services seeking support for mill levy

MISSOULA - Missoula Aging Services is beginning a public campaign on Tuesday to encourage Missoula County voters to back a levy to help support the programs they provide.

According to a news release, county funding for Missoula Aging Services has remained flat for 15 years, at $350,000 annually, with no adjustment for population growth or inflation.

The organization notes the aging population in Missoula County grew 40% between 2010 and 2019, four times the rate of overall population growth.

They say that funding has not kept up with the growing need to help programs such as Meals on Wheels, Elder Abuse prevention, volunteer opportunities, and assistance to manage their money and stay in their homes.

Missoula Aging Services is asking voters to replace the current, flat annual funding with a permanent 4-mill levy.

The levy will be decided by voters on primary election day which is June 7.