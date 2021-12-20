Missoula Aiport prepares for holiday travel rush

MISSOULA — The Missoula airport is already getting pretty busy as the Christmas holiday quickly approaches.

Cars already here lining up dropping people off for some of those flights.

Airport Director Brian Ellestad told MTN News this might be a record-breaking year, "it hasn't slowed down at all the last couple of months."

Katie Miller/MTN News Passengers inside the Missoula Montana Airport on Dec. 20, 2021.

He added they're seeing about 1,000 to 1,500 passengers departing every day. Travelers are bustling, to get through check-in — and to get onto their flights.

"Pent up demand, people are just flying trying to go see their loved ones and family members, so we expect a record Christmas year as well," Ellestad noted.

The recent snowfall means airport staff is staying busy, according to Ellestad.

"Just a lot of snow removal. We have people here multiple shifts removing snow both on the airfield and in the parking lots and street side. All hands on deck right now." - Airport Director Brian Ellestad

The parking lot's also staying pretty full, so Ellestad says the airport will prepare for overflow parking in the coming days, "plan accordingly and just enjoy your time traveling."

Face masks are still required to get into the airport through and with the incoming weather, Ellestad says people should make sure to get to the airport a little bit early.

There were some flight delays to Denver and Seattle on Monday afternoon. Flight information for the Missoula Montana Airport can be found here.