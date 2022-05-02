Missoula airport delays opening of new terminal

MISSOULA - We now have a date for when the expansion at the Missoula Montana Airport will be open to the public.

Airport director Brian Ellison says while the new terminal building expansion is complete, it will be open for passenger and airline use beginning June 8.

It was originally scheduled to open on Wednesday, but the change will allow tenants and staff to be trained on the new state-of-the-art equipment that has been installed in the building.

Ellison hopes that will allow for a completely seamless transition in June.