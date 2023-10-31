Missoula airport receives funding to help with winter operations

MISSOULA — Missoula's airport has received nearly $2 million to help with winter operations.

The grant money comes from the infrastructure law and the federal Department of Transportation.

Nationwide, 47 airports in 23 states will share more than $57 million in grant money to help improve operations during the winter.

In Missoula, a $1.9 million grant will specifically pay for the development of de-icing facilities.

Other Montana airports receiving the grant include the Helena Regional Airport, which will also develop de-icing facilities.

Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport will use the grant money to purchase new snow removal equipment.