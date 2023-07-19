Missoula airport sets June passenger record

MISSOULA – The Missoula Montana Airport saw record-breaking passenger numbers last month.

A total of 47,254 passengers left the terminal, surpassing the previous record which was set in June 2019. June’s numbers also show that year-over-year, the number of passengers getting on board aircraft rose by 17%.

A news release also notes that when compared to June 2019, the airport saw a 4% growth in passenger traffic.

Nationally, June air travel finished at 100.8% of 2019 levels, and 111.1% of 2022 levels, which means the Missoula airport was above the national averages.

"We are thrilled to witness this record-breaking achievement at Missoula Montana Airport," said Airport Director Brian Ellestad. "Our team's dedication and hard work have paid off. We thank our airline and community partners, as well as the flying public for their support and assistance.”

Airport officials say the June 2023 record helps with economic growth and connectivity for the Missoula region.