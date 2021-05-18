Missoula airport terminal construction project on time and budget

MISSOULA — Missoula International Airport is moving right along on the construction of their new $67 million dollar terminal which is expected to open in less than a year. Acting Airport Director Brian Ellestad is pleased with the progress.

“We’re definitely on time and on budget so we’re hoping to open this first phase probably a little bit less than a year from now, so early second quarter of 2022.”

Ellestad says the new terminal will be much more customer friendly. It will house new ticket counters, a new TSA checkpoint, over 4 gates, and new concessions.

“All of the concessions have to go in, TSA has to bring in their equipment which is slated to start in July, just working with the airlines, all of the TSA so there is a lot of moving parts as far as getting things signed off and things scheduled.”

Building construction has had very minimal impact on the overall customer experience, and Ellestad says that will continue to be the case. He adds the biggest impact to airport visitors right now is separate ongoing parking construction.

“Right now, the pinch for our customers might be in the parking lot. We still have plenty of parking, but you’ll see a lot of construction going on, so we’re building a brand-new construction both, so right now we have two exit lanes, we’re going to double that this fall so it’ll be much more easier now for our customers to get off the airplane and you know exit the airport and get on their way.”

Ellestad says the ribbon-cutting event for the terminal is scheduled for February of next year, with the grand opening slated for early spring.